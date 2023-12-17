Meghan Markle has disclosed that Prince Archie has developed a love for Kate Middleton’s favourite past time

Prince Archie follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton, reveals Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie is expected to follow in the footsteps of his aunt Kate Middleton.



The future queen would be overjoyed to hear that Archie was showing an interest in life behind the lens as she herself is an avid photographer and her passion for taking photos has seen her release many gorgeous portraits of the royal family.

Kate Middleton has received a lot of praise from professionals and the royal fans for her photography.

Now, Meghan Markle has disclosed that Prince Archie has developed a love for Kate Middleton’s favourite past time.

Meghan revealed recently that her close friend and filmmaker Misan Harriman has been teaching Prince Archie all about photography.

She said, "Inspiration runs deep. Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. And, I bought Archie a camera."