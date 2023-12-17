 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry became ‘mean' prior to tragic death by ketamine overdose

Matthew Perry was on testosterone, nicotine, ketamine and many other medications prior to his tragic passing

Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry's autopsy report has revealed new details about the actor's struggles prior to his death. Following the report, a friend said Perry had been “angry and mean” recently due to testosterone shots he was taking, per Page Six.

The autopsy report revealed that the Friends star relied heavily on both prescription and over-the-counter medication for various ailments like diabetes and smoking cessation.

“In the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints,” the report read.

While Perry had previously received ketamine infusions to treat depression, the lethal amount found in his system was deemed recreational rather than medical use. Experts say mixing ketamine with buprenorphine he was also taking was extremely dangerous.

In his memoir, the 17 Again star had expressed disliking ketamine treatments due to harsh side effects. His psychiatrist also said he no longer required the infusions as his depression had improved.

More recently, his Friends co-star and pal Jennifer Aniston said when she spoke to him on the day he died, he seemed happy and healthy while quitting smoking and getting in shape.

Though open about his addiction struggles, Perry's greatest hope was helping others overcome substance abuse through projects like the rehab facility and foundation launched posthumously in his honor. 

