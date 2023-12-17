Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori ‘regrets' fight with him

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's explosive fight has apparently worked in the rapper's favor

Famous psychic Inbaal Honigman has offered insight into Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori, claiming the couple is experiencing a "struggle for dominance" after one year of marriage.

While Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, appeared smitten on a recent family outing with his daughter North, Tarot readings indicate trouble below the surface.

For Kanye, Inbaal pulled the "Universe" card, "It's a hugely successful card, and shows that Kanye has the upper hand in the relationship at the moment. Whatever changes occurred in their love story, the hitmaker feels that things have gone in his favour."

However, she interprets Bianca's "8 of Cups" card as one of “disappointment and regret. "She feels that Kanye has the upper hand, too. This card shows that the Australian architect is feeling lost in her relationship and in her life," explained Inbaal.

Explaining the dynamic of the relationship, Inbaal said: "The relationship is at a stage of scorekeeping, says the Emperor Tarot card. They care about being the winner, not about being together."

Reports of a “huge fight” between the couple emerged earlier this week, claiming that the fight took place after Bianca wore a dress of her own choice in Dubai, making Kanye feel like he’d lost control of her. The insider claimed the fight made Bianca threaten Kanye with divorce.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

They continued: “Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such.”