Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian accused of deliberate 'pap walk' to copy Bianca Censori - see pic

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying his wife Bianca Censori in latest pap-walk with her kids Saint and Chicago

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Kanye Wests ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying his wife Bianca Censori in latest pap-walk with her kids Saint and Chicago
Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying his wife Bianca Censori in latest pap-walk with her kids Saint and Chicago

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has come under fire from critics who accuse her of staging a "pap walk" with daughter Chicago.

Last week, photos emerged of Bianca sweetly carrying a sleepy Chicago at Kanye's album launch event. But days later, similar shots surfaced of Kim holding the five-year-old at her son's basketball game, prompting accusations online that Kim's outing was a calculated response.

Kim Kardashian accused of deliberate pap walk to copy Bianca Censori - see pic

Reddit users debated whether the striking similarities, from the way each woman held Chicago to their timing, pointed to a "Kim-cidence."

Many argued it's unusual for Kim to be seen with both youngest kids and that she intentionally replicated Bianca's natural moment. Further criticisms centered on how Kim's stony facial expression seemingly played into the "annoyed paparazzi" trope more so than Bianca's.

"Nope…she never brings the two youngest out and randomly carries her a few days after their stepmom does…helluva coincidence," wrote one user.

Another agreed: "Good point. We rarely saw her with Chicago lately. As soon as the new wife is seen with her, the magically Kim arranges her own pap walk."

"She's even attempting the same annoyed with the paparazzi face," added a third.

"Not Kim bringing Chicago of the bench just to use her as photo op," a fourth chimed in.  

