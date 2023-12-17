Ryan Reynolds doesn't wish Hugh Jackman to remain single after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness

Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool

After the shocking divorce of Hugh Jackman and longtime partner Deborra-Lee Furness, the former's friend Ryan Reynolds reportedly got down to work to find him a good match.



Well-placed sources told National Enquirer, "Ryan has been there every step of the way with Hugh as he goes through his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness."

The tipster tattled, "He wants to see Hugh happy again and has even suggested setting him up on a few low-key dates."

"He enjoys playing matchmaker. He knows Hugh well and knows what will make him happy. Plus, Ryan has everyone's phone number!" the bird chirped.

Last September, Hugh and Deborra-Lee called it quits after being in a union for nearly three decades.

The duo shared a joint statement to People about their split, saying, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," adding, "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The ex-couple, who tied the knot in 1996, continued, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."