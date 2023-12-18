Outcry grows over Kanye West's expensive latest design, leading many slammed fashion mogul

Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale

Questions were raised over Kanye West's first fashion release since Adidas' exit, labeled as a "shoe for socks."



The design was touted as "the foldable future of footwear." However, the fans were angry over the pieces hefty price. For one pair, the price is set at $200.

Weighing on the backlash, a PR expert named Jane Owen called the design "socks pretending to be shoes."

She told The Mirror, "I think that selling 'socks pretending to be shoes' is an example of the systemic problem with the fashion industry making incredible sums of money based on their ability to markup pricing by huge amounts and make insanely large profits by taking advantage of people’s gullibility, addiction to brand and their susceptibility to marketing over substance. However, this is not a new phenomenon.

"I think this is just another element of Kanye West that makes me question his mental state; however, more worrying than selling “socks as shoes” was his recent rant where he put himself, Jesus, and Hitler in the same sentence," the PR guru added.

Noting, "That’s definitely more scary than what he’s trying to sell. It’s a shame he’s become so unhinged; his music is very good; unfortunately, its hard to even listen to his music anymore knowing the things that are coming out of his mouth these days."