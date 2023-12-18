'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership

 
Lately, Suits has racked up billions of viewing minutes on Netflix. The legal drama's star, Sarah Rafferty, said she was "gobsmacked" over the viewership the series acquired on the streamer.

Talking to People, the actress said, "you can't really metabolize that in a real-world kind of way" adding, "I don't get it," referring to skyrocketing viewership numbers.

She continued, "I'm incredibly grateful, because our world sometimes right now feels like it's growing increasingly dark and fractured and limited in moments, and I think that it helps — it makes me feel good."

Adding, "It's just as simple as that — to know that this thing that we worked on for 10 years is providing escape for people, or providing connection, meaning, in any way, shape, or form. And if that's just having a break from the news of the world, I'll take it."

Suits tell the story of popular lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), whose eyes caught the brilliance of Mike Ross's (Patrick J. Adams) extraordinary skills as he takes him on board to his noted law firm.

