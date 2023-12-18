 
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Billie Eilish recreates emotional 'Barbie' montage

Billie Eilish performed 'What I Made For?' during 'Saturday Night Live's' latest episode

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 18, 2023

File Footage

Billie Eilish recreated the emotional impact of her Barbie song What Was I Made For?

The 22 year-old singer appeared as a musical guest at Saturday Night Live's latest episode that was hosted by SNL alum Kate McKinnon, who also played Weird Barbie in the movie, and director Greta Gerwig.

Billie performed the song alongsider her brother Finneas.

The skit included a touching montage featuring her home videos and unseen childhood photos that mirrored the climax scene of the 2023 blockbuster movie.

The heartfelt performance was led by the camaraderie as Billie dedicated the song to the talented women of SNL.

The sketch extended to showcase both past and present female SNL cast members, such as Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Troast, along with Molly Kearney.

It also featured Kate, Kristen Wiig, and Maya Rudolph, who made cameo appearances during the show.

What Was I Made For is currently nominated for a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and five Grammys, including Song of the Year and Best Music Video, among others. 

