A body language expert claims that Taylor Swift is reassuring her father Scott that she's still his 'little girl'

Taylor Swift clings to her dad amid Travis Kelce engagement rumors

With the rumor mill rife with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, an expert has revealed her opinion on how the singer's dad Scott Swift feels about this new chapter.

Following the popstar's birthday last week, certain accounts claimed that the NFL star asked Taylor's dad for permission to propose.

Recently, the father-daughter duo flew to see Kansas City Chiefs play against the New England Patriots.

They were both wearing Chiefs sweatshirts and shared a hug while watching the Travis' team win by 27-17.



Observing the visuals, a body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the Lover crooner is trying to tell Scott that she's still his "little girl" despite her new romance.

"Taylor's body language signals of equally-shared emotional dedication are a work of art. She manages to look totally dedicated, loyal and emotionally attentive to not just Kelce but also her celebrity girl posse; her Swiftie fans, and here her dad," she said.

Judi added: "Hugging her dad at a Kelce game, she seems to be keen to create a blend when it comes to bonding and of course that will strike up rumours she is about to get engaged."