Prince Harry's has ‘totally lost' Prince William's trust now

Experts fear Prince Harry has managed to completely use Prince William’s trust and it may be hard to get back

File Footage

Experts have just weighed in on the fears that surround Prince William’s relationship with Prince Harry, as well as their lack of trust.



Former royal butler Grant Harrold issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in on things, on behalf of Slingo, and during that chat, touched on his employment in Buckingham Palace (2004-2011).

He began the conversation by saying, “Charles is not one to hold a grudge and it will be very painful for him to see his sons not speaking. Considering how close they once were.”

Read More: Royal family ‘sad' at what ‘could have been' if Harry, Meghan hadn't exited Royal life

“They were best friends and thick as thieves. There are some brothers that don’t always get on but Harry and William were closer than close.”

He also added, “They shared so much together, including friends. I have fond memories of riding in cars with them and they had such a playful dynamic. They would have banter together and even get into play fights. And this was in their twenties!”

Before concluding he also added, “His aim will be to get the brothers together so they can put this nonsense behind them,” even to this day.

But “It will be hard for William, though. Since Harry has spoken so much and revealed certain things, William will have lost that trust. It’s hard to get back.”