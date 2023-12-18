A British judge has just revealed shocking insights into Prince Harry’s mobile hacking case

Prince Harry's phone hacking case a '2011 secret'? Judge says

Insights into Prince Harry’s mobile hacking trial, post a verdict, has been making headlines.

According to the judge who presided over the case, The Mirror ‘knew’ of the hacking and even covered it up.

Insight into everything has been brought to light by BBC.

Per their findings, Justice Fancourt claims two directors in the company, Paul Vickers and Sky Bailey knew about everything before the end of 2011.

“The board as a whole was not told about it,” the judge began by telling the court, following his verdict.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has won the phone hacking case and is to be awarded £140,600 in compensation.

The justice also added, “That was because the editors of the three newspapers, the editorial managers of the company and Bailey and Vickers did not report what they knew, or suspected, to the board.”

He also went as far as to add, “I have found that Mr Vickers certainly knew about phone hacking from about the end of 2003, but quite possibly before then. Ms Bailey knew or – what in law amounts to the same thing – turned a blind eye to it from about the end of 2006.”

So “the likelihood of extensive illegal activity should have been investigated properly.”

Before signing off he added, “Instead, it was concealed from the board, from Parliament in 2007 and 2011, from the Leveson Inquiry, from shareholders, and from the public for years - and the extent of it was concealed from claimants in the Mirror Newspapers hacking litigation and even from the court at and before the trial in 2015