Brad Pitt feels ‘less stressful' around Ines de Ramon amid personal woes

Brad Pitt reportedly relying on Ines de Ramon for support after his son’s explosive social media post was leaked

Brad Pitt is finding solace in his romance with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing legal battles with Angelina Jolie and the wrath of his kids.

The Hollywood alum feels “less stressful” around the jewelry designer, who, according to In Touch Weekly, is “a breath of fresh air” for the actor.

An insider told the publication, “Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” adding, “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”

The source revealed that Pitt and de Ramon are planning on going on a vacation. “It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him,” the insider said.

“Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure,” the insider said, referring to Pitt and Jolie’s adopted son Pax’s explosive social media rant.

Meanwhile, another report has suggested that Pitt is eager to start a family with de Ramon as he “keen to make a fresh start and create new memories after everything he’s been through with his children.”

“He’s known from the outset that Ines wants to become a mum and that’s something they discussed very early on, given their 30-year age gap,” the insider added.