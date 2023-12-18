Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, needs more time to fix feud with Royal family, claims expert

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Royal family is ‘beyond repair’

Meghan Markle has damaged her relationship with the Royal family to the point where it is impossible for her to fix it, claimed an expert.

Amid speculations about a possible invite from King Charles to attend Christmas at Sandringham, relationship expert, Louella Alderson, said it might not be good idea for Meghan.

She told The Mirror how damaged Meghan’s relationship is with the family of her husband, Prince Harry, suggesting that the couple should wait before making a move to heal their feud.

"Meghan's relationship with the Royals could be beyond repair for both sides to come together at any time in the near future, especially during the Christmas season,” Louella said.

She alluded that both Meghan Markle and members of the Royal family "may need more time and space" before they reunite.

"Christmas doesn't feel like the right time for either party to try and reconcile or mend their relationship, as it feels like a lot of work and healing needs to be done to lay the groundwork for real progress can be made,” she said.

“It's important for both parties to prioritise their emotional well-being and do what is best for themselves during this holiday season."