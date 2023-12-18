 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kids dance together during Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a holiday party over the weekend which was attended by Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, and Casey Affleck

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a holiday party over the weekend which was attended by Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, and Casey Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a holiday party over the weekend which was attended by Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, and Casey Affleck

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops to celebrate Christmas with Ben Affleck and friends. The singer-actress dazzled in a sequined green gown at the celeb-filled affair held at her and Affleck's Beverly Hills home.

In videos shared on social media, Lopez could be seen singing Christmas carols like It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Jingle Bells while encouraging guests to join in. Affleck did not appear in the footage but reports stated he and Lopez were in good spirits hosting.

Among the famous faces in attendance were rumored guests like Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Casey Affleck and Lily Rabe. "The kids were all there dancing and having a great time," a source told People, specifically noting Violet, Emme and Maximilian's enjoyment of the music.

The actor's other children with ex Jennifer Garner, Seraphina and Samuel, also participated in the festivities. Guests were treated to views of the couple's lavishly decorated home, seen in social media posts showing their coordinated Christmas tree.

It marked Lopez and Affleck's first Christmas after rekindling their romance in 2021 and marrying in 2022. Last year, they also hosted a holiday bash where they dazzled with a John Legend duet. 

'Not friends': Keith Richards opens up about fractured bond with Mick Jagger
'Not friends': Keith Richards opens up about fractured bond with Mick Jagger
Max Payne star James McCaffrey loses battle to cancer, dies at 65
Max Payne star James McCaffrey loses battle to cancer, dies at 65
Two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs in the works at Netflix? video
Two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs in the works at Netflix?
Mark Wahlberg on daughters dating life: 'I'm pretty cool'
Mark Wahlberg on daughters dating life: 'I'm pretty cool'
Prince William ready to embrace ‘uncle role' amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry video
Prince William ready to embrace ‘uncle role' amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry
Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past
Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online