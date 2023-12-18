 
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's uncle Gary changes memoir focus after royal request

Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith has been convinced to change the focus of his upcoming memoir to avoid mention of the Sussexes

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Princess Kates uncle Gary Goldsmith has been convinced to change the focus of his upcoming memoir to avoid mention of the Sussexes
Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith has been convinced to change the focus of his upcoming memoir to avoid mention of the Sussexes 

Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith is altering plans for his upcoming memoir following requests from the royal family.

Sources say Goldsmith, 58, was initially planning to include details about a rumored feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but has now decided to shift his focus.

An insider revealed Middleton family members reached out to ensure the book contained no surprises. With fears a tell-all could provoke retaliation from the Sussexes, Gary has accepted writing solely about achieving business success through his IT recruitment company.

“Gary is now focused on writing a book about his business ventures and how he became so successful,” a source told Daily Express. “Writing about private family secrets or including details about a feud with Harry and Meghan just didn’t make sense following all the antics that have gone on in recent years. It’s best to put that chapter well and truly behind them.”

“Harry and Meghan will be relieved by the news that Gary has decided to focus his new book on his business ventures instead. There was a fear that it could have triggered a second book from the Sussexes in retaliation,” added the source.

“There were plans to include details about the Sussexes but that has now been shelved. There is no point fanning the flames,” concluded the insider.

Gary first discussed writing a memoir in 2013 when his net worth was estimated at £30 million.

