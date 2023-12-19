Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt reportedly is not impatient to propose to partner Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon allegedly plan to celebrate their birthdays jointly in December. But, reportedly, there will be no popping the question at the party.

The megastar's birthday falls on Dec 18, while his girlfriend's special day comes on Dec 19—a source spilled to Ok! Magazine that the power couple plans to add the bash with Christmas and New Year's Eve.

But the insider insisted the 60-year-old was in no rush to propose to his jewelry designer partner, especially not at the party.

"Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future," adding, the Oscar winner "isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them."

The bird chirped, "No one is pressuring anyone to move fast; no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun, and exciting and always seems new."

Further, the Fury star is over the moon about the brunette beauty's outstanding traits.

"Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad. She's smart and down-to-earth and supportive," the tipster tattled.

"It's been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that's happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure," the source refered to the actor's legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie.

On the marriage counter, Brad has tied the knot twice while Ines was in union with Paul Wesley. The pair called it quits last year.