Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry needs royals to stay 'visible' like Prince William, family

Prince Harry wants to patch things up with the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Prince Harry has seemingly understood the importance of living with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is trying to patch things up with his father after realizing his career could come in jeopardy otherwise.

Royal insider Tom Quinn suspects amid their issues, the Sussexes might try to fix things with Royals.

He said: "I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realise he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day."

He added: "I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the UK.

"I expect the Royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time.

“I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together, that he at least has a good relationship with one son, and of course with his daughter-in-law."

