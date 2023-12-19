Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?

Amanda Bynes is hitting the pause buttton on her newly announced podcast after its first episode

Amanda Bynes is putting brakes on her podcast after she revealed she did not manage to get her preferred guests.



Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old informed fans that Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast will be paused after airing the first episode.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” the 37-year-old noted. “We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show.”

Apart from Drake, the star said she also eyed to get top singers Jack Harlow and Post Malone.

“So maybe one day if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast,” she continued “But for now, I’m taking a pause on it. Thank you everyone who watched. I really hope you enjoyed it. That is all for now.”

Earlier, Amanda was in the news for all the wrong reasons as she was multiple times checked into a psychiatric facility this year.