The secret reason behind Bradley Cooper's ban on chair on film sets

Maestro actor Bradley Cooper has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he never lets his crew have chairs on his film's set as his first priority is to keep the team engaged in the project.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actor appeared in an interview with Spike Lee for Variety's Directors on Directors series and stated, "I have always hated chairs on set."

He continued, "I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down," adding that he always prefers to be more engaged with actors and actresses rather than monitoring the cast's performance from a set of monitors.

Cooper also talked about his latest project Maestro, which he directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in. He said, "My views regarding filmmaking were greatly affected while filming the project. I will say this about Maestro: I grew up on this movie. It changed me as an artist."

He continued, "I executed exactly my vision. And that was the result of just having so much time to think and write and prepare to act in this movie."

The cast of the feature was rounded out by performers such as Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer.