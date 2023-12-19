 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

The secret reason behind Bradley Cooper's ban on chair on film sets

'Maestro' was centered on the life and personal relationships of the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The secret reason behind Bradley Coopers ban on chair on film sets
The secret reason behind Bradley Cooper's ban on chair on film sets

Maestro actor Bradley Cooper has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he never lets his crew have chairs on his film's set as his first priority is to keep the team engaged in the project.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actor appeared in an interview with Spike Lee for Variety's Directors on Directors series and stated, "I have always hated chairs on set."

He continued, "I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down," adding that he always prefers to be more engaged with actors and actresses rather than monitoring the cast's performance from a set of monitors.

Cooper also talked about his latest project Maestro, which he directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in. He said, "My views regarding filmmaking were greatly affected while filming the project. I will say this about Maestro: I grew up on this movie. It changed me as an artist."

He continued, "I executed exactly my vision. And that was the result of just having so much time to think and write and prepare to act in this movie."

Maestro was centered on the life and personal relationships of the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

The cast of the feature was rounded out by performers such as Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial video
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe
Jamie Foxx is over the moon after daughter's big step in life
Jamie Foxx is over the moon after daughter's big step in life
Taylor Swift's romantic travels generate 138 tons of CO2 emissions
Taylor Swift's romantic travels generate 138 tons of CO2 emissions
Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?