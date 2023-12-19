 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe

Russel Brand has vehemently denied all the accusations against him, declaring all his previous relationships to be consensual

Russell Brand, an acclaimed comedian-actor has been in hot water as he has been accused of sexual offences by multiple women, and now it has been reported that police have started probing the matter.

Brand was questioned for the second time by cops last Thursday. The star comedian was interviewed under caution by detectives about "a further six non-recent sexual offences."

According to the Mirror, a police spokesperson revealed to the publication, "A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 14 December for a second time. He was interviewed under caution by detectives about a further six non-recent sexual offences."

The spokesperson continued, "The same man previously attended a police station on Thursday, 16 November for questioning. The man in his 40s has now been questioned concerning nine alleged offences. Enquiries continue."

Last month, Russell Brand found himself in legal trouble as Channel 4's investigation allegedly unveiled the actor's involvement in rape, assault and emotional abuse incidents.

The former TV presenter has vehemently denied all the accusations against him and declared that all of his previous relationships were consensual. 

