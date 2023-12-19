Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe

Jonathan Majors was found guilty under two charges of misdemeanor assault & causing physical injury

File Footage

After being proven guilty, Marvel has decided Jonathan Majors' fate in its cinematic universe.



The development comes after he was under investigation for a fight that broke out between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, in March.

After the jury found him guilty of two charges, PEOPLE reported that Marvel Studios has decided to terminate his contract.

The 34 year-old actor played Kang the Conqueror in 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and also made an appearance in the latest season of the Disney+ series Loki.

Jonathan Majors in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

The 34-year-old was also set to star in other MCU projects like the fifth Avengers movie.

The two charges include misdemeanor assault in the third degree and causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree.

MCU is not the first entity to part ways from Jonathan.

After he was arrested in March, his publicity firm Lede Compan also stepped away from working with him. Later, Disney also removed his Magazine Dreams from their release schedule.

