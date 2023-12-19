King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plan with Lilibet, Archie disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet in California amid rift with the royal family, who will spend the annual festival in Sandringham.



The Daily Express UK quoted Meghan Markle as saying that she and Prince Harry will be making special memories with Archie and Lilibet at their Montecito mansion in California.

She said they will be enjoying “every moment” of making new traditions with their kids.

The Duchess of Sussex told E! News, per Daily Express earlier this month, “We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it.

“I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”



Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church.



