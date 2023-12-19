 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Jonathan Majors opens up about the outcome of the trial verdict where he was found guilty

Jonathan Majors reacts to guilty assault verdict: 'Disappointed'

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty in the case of assaulting his former flame Grace Jabbari. One of his defense attorneys shared a statement reflecting his thoughts on the verdict.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," the lawyer Priya Chaudhary said.

The statement continued, "We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

It noted, "Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," adding, "Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

Considered a rising star in Hollywood, Jonathan's career tanked after the verdict as Marvel reportedly distanced itself from him. Not to mention, Disney axed the release of his much-anticipated Magazine Dreams.

On February 6, the actor is set to face the sentencing, where he could be sent to prison for up to a year.

