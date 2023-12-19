 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Mason Hughes

Many US celebs tried Matthew Perry's popular drug therapy

Mason Hughes

Many US celebs tried Matthew Perry's popular drug therapy

Matthew Perry's cause of death ketamine drug therapy was apparently a go-to solution for several top celebrities to treat depression and anxiety in the entertainment industry.

Noted TV personality Sharon Osbourne landed in hot water when she threw her weight behind longtime pal Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle.

After the heated exchange, CBS's The Talk fired the veteran host - not to mention - she faced death threats and became a new target of cancel culture at the time.

To cope with the unbearable stress, the 71-year-old went for ketamine therapy at the suggestion of co-host Sara Gilbert.

"I went through three months of therapy," Sharon continued. "I had ketamine treatments and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone."

The other celebrity user of the drug was Chrissy Teigen. 

The supermodel shared her experience of taking the popular drug therapy after suffering pregnancy loss in 2020.

"I had a really nice birthday, went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends," John Legend's wife shared on her 38th birthday.

She continued, "Then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend."

Matthew's autopsy report rules that the Friends star died from "acute effects of ketamine" and other effects on Oct, 28.

