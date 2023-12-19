George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing 'Batman'

George Clooney gets honest about acting again in 'Batman'

Batman and Robin star George Clooney has a stark opinion on the Caped Crusader: No looking back.



Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar winner said, "I do not think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back."

Meanwhile, the Syriana star also weighed in on his divisive The Flash cameo, saying, "I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor," he hilariously said.

Adding, "I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?' And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?'"

Interestingly, George was honest about the 1997 superhero movie being a "disaster."

He told Variety "Batman & Robin" was so bad that he didn't let his wife and kids watch the film.

"There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me." he cheekily told the outlet in 2021.