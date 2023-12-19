 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing 'Batman'

George Clooney gets honest about acting again in 'Batman'

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing Batman
George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing 'Batman'

Batman and Robin star George Clooney has a stark opinion on the Caped Crusader: No looking back.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar winner said, "I do not think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back."

Meanwhile, the Syriana star also weighed in on his divisive The Flash cameo, saying, "I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor," he hilariously said.

Adding, "I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?' And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?'"

Interestingly, George was honest about the 1997 superhero movie being a "disaster." 

He told Variety "Batman & Robin" was so bad that he didn't let his wife and kids watch the film.

"There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me." he cheekily told the outlet in 2021.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch video
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders' video
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders'
Queen Camilla holds the power to bring Prince Harry back in family fold
Queen Camilla holds the power to bring Prince Harry back in family fold
Patrick Dempsey talks 'Grey's Anatomy' and Dempsey Center for cancer care
Patrick Dempsey talks 'Grey's Anatomy' and Dempsey Center for cancer care
Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles' heir video
Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles' heir
‘Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman gives powerful performance in Prime video series
‘Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman gives powerful performance in Prime video series
Britney Spears apparently flips the bird at Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears apparently flips the bird at Justin Timberlake
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes on Christmas: 'We will spend together'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes on Christmas: 'We will spend together'
Prince Harry recounts son Archie's sweet accident with Queen Elizabeth ornament
Prince Harry recounts son Archie's sweet accident with Queen Elizabeth ornament
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plan with Lilibet, Archie disclosed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plan with Lilibet, Archie disclosed
Many US celebs tried Matthew Perry's popular drug therapy
Many US celebs tried Matthew Perry's popular drug therapy
Holly Marie Combs details Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty's ‘Charmed' feud
Holly Marie Combs details Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty's ‘Charmed' feud