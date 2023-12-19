 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'

Beyonce fans are beyond thrilled with a new 'breaking news' video she shared about the Renaissance tour

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday when she shared a cryptic "breaking news" post about her Renaissance tour.

However, many were left disappointed when the minute-long video revealed the announcement was actually about expanding access to her concert film worldwide.

Addressing her 319 million Instagram followers, the 42-year-old singer stated the Renaissance film is now available in an additional 13 countries, including Brazil, Italy, Thailand, and South Korea. While thrilled to watch the concert globally, some commented they had gotten their hopes up about a second tour leg.

One fan cheered, “I'm crying rn... omg! WE ABOUT TO BE WORLDWIDE! All my dreams are coming true.”

Another penned, “I thought it was more tour dates but I still just feel lucky enough to hear from you at all.

“Causing panic at 6am is insane B! I was trying to figure out how to get a plane to get to all these locations,” a third wrote.

A fourth echoed: “Chile I thought this was part 2 of the tour”

Another chimed in, “Babyyyy I thought she was gonna say she was running the tour back!”

Directed by Beyoncé herself, the film offers memorable moments from her 2023 stadium tour promoting Renaissance album tracks. The successful tour kicked off in May and concluded last month, playing to over 2.7 million fans across North America and Europe.

