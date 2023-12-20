Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to ‘distract’ the world from failures

 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing accused of allegedly distracting the world from their failures over the last year.

All insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.

She began the chat by referencing the massive failure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have incurred since December 2023.

For those unversed, even their donations for Archewell saw a substantial decline, as compared to last year.

Dubbing 2023 the “worst year of their professional lives” Ms Schofield added, “I think that this has been professionally the worst year of Harry and Meghan’s lives.”

Read More: Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles heir

Much of this clapback has come after the couple released their very own Christmas video, just a day apart from Kate Middleton.

Referencing it Ms Schofield added, “This is not a video they typically release around this time. They usually release this video in January of a recap of everything they’ve done," according to Express.

So “I think they’re trying to distract from the fact that everybody is recognising that they failed hard this year and they don’t want to move into 2024 with this stamp of losers on their foreheads.”

