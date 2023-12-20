'Avatar: The Last Airbender' boss shares key update about Netflix show

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' showrunner talks about the series adapting approaches

Netflix is soon rolling out fan favourite animated Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series. Its showrunner, Albert Kim, opened up about his adapting approaches from the Nickelodeon show.



In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the series creator said, "We don't start the show the way the animated series starts," adding, "That was a conscious decision to show people this is not the animated series."

He continued, "We had to sometimes unravel storylines and remix them in a new way to make sense for a serialized drama."

In this context, the animated series is made up of 20 chapters, with each episode spanning around 24 minutes.

However, for the streamer, the creators stretched the lengths of the chapters to 60 minutes for an eight-episode season.

Albert shared that some of the Netflix episodes will be a "strict one-to-one adaptation;" however, the rest will be more "remixed."

Avatar: The Last Airbender season one will air on Netflix on February 22, 2024.