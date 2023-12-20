 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning a major move for Archie, Lilibet amid rift with royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry currently live in Montecito where, the insiders, claimed everyone is retired

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning a major move for Archie, Lilibet amid rift with royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking a major step for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid rift with the royal family.

According to a report by the Hollywood Gossip, the California-based royals are planning to leave Montecito and move to the star-studded suburbs outside of Los Angeles.

Also Read: Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer major blow

The source told Life & Style, per Hollywood Gossip that “Every time things get bad for Harry and Meghan, they want to move — it’s their MO.”

The sources claimed the royal couple think a new place would be exactly what they need and would 'fix everything'.

Some media outlets claimed their interest in moving to Los Angeles could be as Meghan was planning to return to acting, however, others says that they are primarily motivated by a desire for cooler neighbors.

In Montecito, where Meghan and Harry live currently, the insiders claimed everyone is retired.

Therefore, “It’s not very fun or cool for them or their kids (Archie and Lilibet).”

Read More: Meghan Markle favourite Christmas cocktail has abundance of 'Vitamin E': Expert

The sources added Archie and Lilibet doting parents thought they wanted 'peace and quiet' when they moved to Montecito, but “this is too quiet, and it comes with the cost of loneliness.”

