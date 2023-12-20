 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Friends, family react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to move to Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also think the new place would be exactly what they need and would 'fix everything'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends and family have reacted to their plans to move to Los Angeles from Montecito.

According to a report by Hollywood Gossip, the sources have confirmed that Meghan and Harry are planning to leave Montecito and move to the star-studded suburbs outside of Los Angeles.

The TMZ had reported last month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided against a home in Malibu and are now eyeing various neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

They currently live in a multi-million mansion in Montecito, which is over 90 miles from Los Angeles, making it for the couple specially Meghan harder to attend Hollywood events.

Now, a source close to Meghan and Harry, has  disclosed their friends and family members’ reaction over their move.

“Their friends and family agree that moving to L.A. could actually be really good for them”, the insiders have claimed according to Life & Style, per the Hollywood Gossip.

The insiders did not disclose the names of the friends and family.

However, it is clear Meghan and Harry are at odds with the royals and Duchess’ father Thomas Markle.

The only family member that might agree with the couple’s move could be Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who is very close to them.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry also think a new place would be exactly what they need and would 'fix everything'.

