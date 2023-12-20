 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Mason Hughes

Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled'

Rihanna shares their eldest son's response to his newborn sibling

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled'

Rihanna has two kids, RZA (19 months) and Riot (4 months). On their relationship, the Barbados singer opened up about his eldest son's reaction to his newborn sibling, saying, "he struggled in the begining, but he loves his little brother."

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Grammy winner shared, "He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother."

She continued, "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands."

Adding, "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

Expressing her love for the kids, the Diamonds hitmaker said, "They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it."

Rihanna previously shared that after embracing motherhood, her life changed for the better.

"Oh, my God, it's legendary," the mom-of-two told British Vogue. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

She continued, "You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn't matter."

