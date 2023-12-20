 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Cameron Diaz gives blunt response on Jamie Foxx's 'toxic' on-set behaviour

Cameron Diaz opens up about alleged unbecoming attitude of Jamie Foxx on 'Back in Action' set

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Cameron Diaz shares her usual blunt view on her co-star Jamie Foxx's alleged meltdown reports on the Back in Action set.

"I really hate all of the things being said about our set at the time," the Mask actor said on the Rim podcast. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Doubling down on her love for the Oscar winner, the 51-year-old said, "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun."

Earlier, there were reports Cameron exited the project after her fellow star's toxic attitude during shooting.

In this context, the Bad Teacher star suggests that "hiccups" were part and parcel of filming, adding that the shooting pause in the film was linked to Jamie's hospitalization in April.

"That's something that is not my place to speak about," she noted. 

