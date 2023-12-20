Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry

Unfazed Cameron Diaz shares unconventional opinion on couples sharing the same bedroom

Cameron Diaz has an unusual opinion on sharing a room with her partner, revealing that she slept in a different room and her husband in another.



Speaking about her untraditional way of living, on Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the Bad Teacher star said, "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours."

The 51-year-old further explained, "We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

"And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations," the actress cheekily said.

Meanwhile, when warned that her unconventional views may spark backlash—the star plainly replied, "I've already said it."

"By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband [Benji Madden] is so wonderful," she continued. "I said that before I got married."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cameron dismissed reports of Jamie Fox's meltdown on the Back in Action set.

"I really hate all of the things being said about our set at the time," she said. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"