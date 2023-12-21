 
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under the radar for poking fun at Kate Middleton

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for copying Kate Middleton in a similar move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal released a video capturing behind the scene with their charity hours after Kate shared a video to taking her children to baby bank.

Royal expert Richard Eden comments upon the clip, noting: “You just wonder, why do they release it the next day? They could wait a few days if they wanted to.

“They might have it ready, they’ve got the impact report prepared and that sort of thing. But when you’ve got William and Catherine’s one on one day, it just seems to release a video that’s quite similar in some ways the next day, it’s almost like they’re sitting there thinking, ‘when shall we run this? Let’s just wait until the palace release a video.’

“It kind of highlights that clash,” he notes.

The video comes as Sussexes are to spend Christmas away from the Royals in California as King Charles and family travel to Norfolk.

