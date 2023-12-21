Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider

 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Royal Family’s Christmas this year would have a shade of sadness, says former butler.

Paul Burrell, who previously worked for the Royal Family, told Closer Magazine that the absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would hurt King Charles.

He said: "I think the King is quite content with William, Kate and their children (George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, four) being at Sandringham and coming over to a spread a little fun. It's going to be a smaller, low-key Christmas. But like all families, there's always a tinge of sadness at Christmas time."

He went on to add: "Thinking about the ones we've lost, or the ones who can't be with us. And the royal family are no exception, I'm sure they'll miss Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet this Christmas. It's sad."

On the contrary, friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe they would really have loved to come to Royal Family Christmas.

They told Sunday Times: “I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

