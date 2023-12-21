Meghan Markle faced difficult in connecting with Kate Middleton

'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?

Meghan Markle once touched upon culture shock as she met Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ revealed Kate’s reaction when she hugged her for the first time.

“When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot,” she said in the Netflix docuseries.

“Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry added: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled.”

He continued : “Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsy? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her.”