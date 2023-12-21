 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?

Meghan Markle faced difficult in connecting with Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Hugger Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?

Meghan Markle once touched upon culture shock as she met Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ revealed Kate’s reaction when she hugged her for the first time.

“When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot,” she said in the Netflix docuseries.

“Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry added: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled.”

He continued : “Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsy? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her.”

Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry
Prince Harry's victory in life branded ‘hollow' as no spyware ‘can excuse' it
Prince Harry's victory in life branded ‘hollow' as no spyware ‘can excuse' it
Sydney Sweeney embraces herself: ‘Flaunt what you got'
Sydney Sweeney embraces herself: ‘Flaunt what you got'