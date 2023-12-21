 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about working on her new album with husband Ben Affleck

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the dark side she had to endure during her romance with Ben Affleck.

Talking about her upcoming studio album This Is Me… Now, the 54 year-old pop artist told Variety that she was wary of collaborating with her husband again.

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance

Moreover, Jennifer confessed that she and Ben "still have PTSD" from being in the spotlight when they first started dating.

“But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” she added.

Jennifer’s interview comes after she announced the release date of her ninth studio album which will be dropping on February 16, 2024.

It record serves as a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then which she dedicated to her Ben who is now the co-writer of the This Is Me...Now: The Film which will be releasing on the same day.

