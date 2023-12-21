Beyonce and her husband Jay Z hired a double-decker bus to show their children around New York

Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour

After getting done with her Renaissance tour, Beyonce has kicked off the holiday season with some family time.

On Wednesday, the 42 year-old singer took to the streets of New York City with husband Jay-Z and children as they embarked on a private bus tour.

According to Page Six, the Crazy In Love hitmaker and her family were photographed smiling from inside a double decker Tea Around Town bus.

Beyonce rocked a black top and elevated the look with a head wrap and sunglasses. Her mother Gloria Carter was also seen enjoying the tour while wearing an all-yellow ensemble.

Read More: Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'

The couple made sure to get into the festive mood and visited spots like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree and Saks Fifth Avenue’s glorious window decorations.

They also dropped by Times Square and Bryant Park during daytime.

Earlier in the day, Blue Ivy took off to grab a bite with her friends as an insider revealed: “She was supposed to be joined by her younger siblings, Sir and Rumi Carter, but due to the excessive paparazzi outside the restaurant, the 6-year-old twins did not come in.”

They also shared that Beyonce’s bodyguard Julius de Boer stopped people from taking any pictures of her children.