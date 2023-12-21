 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z hired a double-decker bus to show their children around New York

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour
Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour 

After getting done with her Renaissance tour, Beyonce has kicked off the holiday season with some family time.

On Wednesday, the 42 year-old singer took to the streets of New York City with husband Jay-Z and children as they embarked on a private bus tour.

According to Page Six, the Crazy In Love hitmaker and her family were photographed smiling from inside a double decker Tea Around Town bus.

Beyonce rocked a black top and elevated the look with a head wrap and sunglasses. Her mother Gloria Carter was also seen enjoying the tour while wearing an all-yellow ensemble.

Read More: Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'

The couple made sure to get into the festive mood and visited spots like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree and Saks Fifth Avenue’s glorious window decorations. 

They also dropped by Times Square and Bryant Park during daytime.

Earlier in the day, Blue Ivy took off to grab a bite with her friends as an insider revealed: “She was supposed to be joined by her younger siblings, Sir and Rumi Carter, but due to the excessive paparazzi outside the restaurant, the 6-year-old twins did not come in.”

They also shared that Beyonce’s bodyguard Julius de Boer stopped people from taking any pictures of her children.

Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer video
Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer
Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance video
Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift
Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note
Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again