 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry 'avoided accountability' in rehab

Matthew Perry's rehab colleague recently opened up about the character's behavior towards criticism

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Matthew Perry avoided accountability in rehab
Matthew Perry 'avoided accountability' in rehab

Following the autopsy report of Matthew Perry, a former rehab colleague revealed the actor’s angst over criticism.

A source came forward to the New York Post and shared that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous group meetings in New York City with the Friends alum.

According to him, the late actor often refrained from taking responsibility for his mistakes.

“He couldn't stand being challenged by others in the program who called him out. He wasn't able to deal with the tough love which is characteristic of [the] AA group,” they claimed.

Read More: Why Matthew Perry didn't have children?

Remarking that Matthew was an "ordinary addict," the source added that he didn't want to reveal more information out of respect for rehab’s privacy. 

The quotes comes after the Los Angeles Police Department determined that the comedic actor died due to the "acute effects of ketamine infusion therapy."

Matthew was reportedly on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals postpartum routine
Kourtney Kardashian reveals postpartum routine
Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer video
Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer
Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour
Beyonce spoils children with luxe holiday tour
Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance video
Jennifer Lopez blames media for ruining Ben Affleck romance
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift
Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note
Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?