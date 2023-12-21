Matthew Perry's rehab colleague recently opened up about the character's behavior towards criticism

Matthew Perry 'avoided accountability' in rehab

Following the autopsy report of Matthew Perry, a former rehab colleague revealed the actor’s angst over criticism.

A source came forward to the New York Post and shared that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous group meetings in New York City with the Friends alum.

According to him, the late actor often refrained from taking responsibility for his mistakes.

“He couldn't stand being challenged by others in the program who called him out. He wasn't able to deal with the tough love which is characteristic of [the] AA group,” they claimed.

Read More: Why Matthew Perry didn't have children?

Remarking that Matthew was an "ordinary addict," the source added that he didn't want to reveal more information out of respect for rehab’s privacy.

The quotes comes after the Los Angeles Police Department determined that the comedic actor died due to the "acute effects of ketamine infusion therapy."



Matthew was reportedly on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.