Thursday, December 21, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian reveals postpartum routine

Kourtney Kardashian is gradually getting back to her life after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Barker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian is finally getting back to her life after welcoming her baby with Travis Barker.

The 44 year-old reality TV star gave birth to her newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kourtney posted a video of herself running on a treadmill as she hit the gym on the seventh week of postpartum and wrote a powerful message for herself.

“7 weeks postpartum: First day in the gym doing 30 minutes. Taking it easy. No rush, no pressure mama’s body is healing. It’s not a race,” she penned.

Before Rocky’s birth, Kourtney experienced a health scare and went under fetal surgery to safeguard her unborn baby's life.

The Poosh founder shares three children with her ex Scott Disick while the Blink 182 drummer has two children from his previous marriage.

Moreover, US Sun reported that the couple has devised a strict list of people who are allowed to meet the baby.

“The couple has discussed and agreed that they will extend an invitation on an individual basis. Kris Jenner, is on the top of the list to get invited and introduced to the baby,” they had said.

