Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's Christmas card features her kids - see pic

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s Christmas card features the 'Rich Girl' singer's three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared a heartwarming Christmas card featuring Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Artist Isabel Alysa posted the snap to Instagram which showed Kingston, Zuma and Apollo posing in suits with their smiling parents.

Stefani stunned in a long gown while Shelton looked dapper as they all offered festive greetings. Alysa gushed her love for Stefani in the caption. The family portrait highlighted the couple's tight bond and Shelton's role as a stepfather to the boys.

Meanwhile, Stefani recently revealed she and Shelton won't ring in 2024 together due to work obligations. She was initially set to join Shelton's Nashville show but accepted a Vegas performance instead.

"Last year, I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host," Stefani told Access Hollywood of her schedule change. "So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it. If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working.' So I'm just gonna fly in and out. It's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."