Britney Spears's mother, Lynne Spears, reportedly waits for her estranged daughter to visit him this Christmas

Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?

Britney Spears and her mom, Lynne Spears, have an unsparing bad blood. However, for this Christmas, the matriarch is holding her fingers crossed that the Toxic hitmaker may come home to Louisiana.



Citing sources close to the 68-year-old, RadarOnline reported that the Grammy winner's is positive that her estranged daughter might visit her.

However, there are no positive indicators of her return as no flight has been booked yet, per the outlet.

But there were some olive branches in the troubled mother-daughter relationship. For example, Lynne celebrated Britney's 42nd birthday with her.

"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled," a tipster tattled to the outlet in August.

In the meantime, the duo's relationship remained rocky over the years as the criminal singer shared shocking incidents between them—one such incident was when Lynne slapped her for coming home late from a party.

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," she shared on Instagram.

Britney continued, "My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"