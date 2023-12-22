He enlisted several other incidents, including the one in January 2022, when Palmer punched the windshield of his car while he was driving

Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson have recently been making headlines as they both have accused each other of being physically abusive. Previously, the actress secured a restraining order against Darius from a Los Angeles court citing domestic violence.



Later, her boyfriend also filed counterclaims in court alleging that Keke was physically abusive towards him and now it has been revealed that he is pleading with the court to grant him a restraining order against the actress.

According to Daily Mail, Jackson, who is father to son Leodis Andrellton, nine months, with Palmer, told the court that Palmer repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct and acted as the primary aggressor toward him during their two years together.

Jackson further alleged that the actress often became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.

He told the court that on August 20, 2021, Palmer had punched him in the face at a birthday party they'd attended.

He enlisted several other incidents, including the one in January 2022, when Palmer punched the windshield of his car while he was driving.

The request follows Jackson's filing a counterclaim a few days ago, after the actress, aged 30, obtained a temporary restraining order against him last month amidst accusations of domestic violence.