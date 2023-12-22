 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer

He enlisted several other incidents, including the one in January 2022, when Palmer punched the windshield of his car while he was driving

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson have recently been making headlines as they both have accused each other of being physically abusive. Previously, the actress secured a restraining order against Darius from a Los Angeles court citing domestic violence.

Later, her boyfriend also filed counterclaims in court alleging that Keke was physically abusive towards him and now it has been revealed that he is pleading with the court to grant him a restraining order against the actress.

According to Daily Mail, Jackson, who is father to son Leodis Andrellton, nine months, with Palmer, told the court that Palmer repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct and acted as the primary aggressor toward him during their two years together.

Jackson further alleged that the actress often became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.

He told the court that on August 20, 2021, Palmer had punched him in the face at a birthday party they'd attended.

He enlisted several other incidents, including the one in January 2022, when Palmer punched the windshield of his car while he was driving.

The request follows Jackson's filing a counterclaim a few days ago, after the actress, aged 30, obtained a temporary restraining order against him last month amidst accusations of domestic violence.

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours video
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?