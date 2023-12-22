 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update

Lizzo seeks a judge's nod to seal some of her filings to avoid public disclosure

Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

In court, Lizzo is fighting against her three former dancers, who have accused her of harassment. As the case proceedings unfolded, the Detriot rapstar wanted the judge to allow the secrecy of several filings about the case.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Pink singer argued the filings in question contain, "documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third- party sensitive contact information."

The 35-year-old's lawyer opined, "These records, including portions of Declarations in support of the Motion and attached exhibits, should be ordered sealed to avoid any harm to the parties through their public disclosure."

The Juice hitmaker shared that the move was to "protect their interests in the privacy of confidential business information and to protect sensitive, confidential information related to third parties by keeping these documents out of the public record."

Further, the judge's ruling on the request is still under consideration. In the meantime, the harassment case is related to Lizzo's former dancers leveling allegations against the Grammy winner, claiming that the singer made them uncomfortable in multiple explicit shows in Europe.

