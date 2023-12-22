 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Melanie Walker

Following his split with Britney Spears, Sam Asghari dropped 35 to 40 pounds

Melanie Walker

Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?

After debuting his major transformation, Sam Asghari debunked the speculations of using weight loss medications to do so.

The 29 year-old American-Iranian model told a photographer while exiting his gym that he didn’t consume Ozempic or other drugs.

Sam further claimed that he worked out the old-fashioned way to bulk up and adjusted his diet to stay consistent with exercising.

His clarification comes after he dropped 35 to 40 pounds following his split from Britney Spears.

In an exclusive conversation with Page Six, Sam said, “Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice your physique changes but everybody else does.”

The former gym trainer isn't the only one to talk about Ozempic as previously Sharon Osbourne spoke up about the side effects of the severe drug. 

The 71 year-old singer, who lost 42 pounds with the help of this medication, told Woman Magazine that it makes "people nauseous." 

"I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny," she had shared. 

