Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce started dating in September after the tight end attended her Eras Tour concert in July

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t wait to put a ring on their relationship.

The couple has been dating for four months only but an insider claims that “they’ve had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together.”

The source exclusively told US Weekly, “When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming.”

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the Lover crooner’s romance with Travis Kelce is nothing she’s ever experienced before, “They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

Another source told the outlet that the two have been taking things “day by day” because of the Kansas City Chiefs player’s busy schedule during the NFL season.

The couple got together after Travis expressed his interest in Taylor when he attending her Eras Tour concert in July. The tight end said during his podcast New Heights episode that he wants to give Taylor his phone number.

In her recent interview with Time magazine, the Anti-Hero hitmaker now revealed that they “started hanging out right after” his public confession.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared.