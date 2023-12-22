Charlie Sheen's neighbor pays the price after assaulting him

Charlie Sheen's neighbor had forced into hid home and choked the 58-year-old actor

Charlie Sheen's neighbor had forced into hid home and choked the 58-year-old actor

In a disturbing incident, actor Charlie Sheen was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor at his Los Angeles home on December 20th.

According to reports, the 47-year-old woman forced her way into Sheen's residence and proceeded to choke the 58-year-old during a dispute.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that when Sheen opened the door, the woman ripped his shirt and grasped at his neck. She was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

The attack comes after Sheen has publicly discussed getting sober in recent years.

The Two and a Half Men alum celebrated being six years sober last month, crediting his new lifestyle with helping raise his twin sons, 14, as a single father.

In an interview, Sheen reflected on the changes he's made. "I'm proud of the choices I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," he told People.

Sheen delved into what prompted his sobriety, recalling a morning where he was too intoxicated to drive his daughter to an appointment. The remorse from that experience led him to make a change.

"And the next morning I just stopped," Sheen said. From there, he noticed improvements in his relationships. He insisted the sober lifestyle suited him better going forward.

"And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum," he said. "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."