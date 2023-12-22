Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz bury rumors of rift with dance video - watch

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have buried rumors of a feud with a cute dance video from their vacation in the Bahamas

It appears any rumors of a rift between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been put to rest. Brooklyn Beckham shared a happy family video from their Bahamas vacation showing his wife and mother getting along splendidly.

In the Instagram clip, Victoria and Nicola were caught dancing together joyfully on the beach as music played. Victoria posted on her story about their fun interaction, writing "We hadn't drunk much at all!" Nicola reposted with laughing emojis and reassured "Love you!!".

Fans loved seeing the blended family enjoying relaxed time together, with David, Harper, and Cruz also present. Many comments expressed relief that Victoria and Nicola appeared friendly.

It comes after past speculation of wedding planning tensions between the mother-in-law and bride after Nicola didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham dress on her wedding.

Nicola insisted she wanted to wear a Victoria Beckham design but it did not work out for unspecified reasons. She credits Leslie Fremar and her mom Claudia for creating her stunning gown instead.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she said in an interview. "And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened," she explained.