Kylie Jenner's vintage Christmas card features mystery Jenner sibling

Kylie Jenner has left fans baffled with her vintage Christmas card that features a Jenner sibling no one knows

Kylie Jenner recently shared an old family Christmas card photo that left fans puzzled over an unknown name included. The black and white snapshot featured the Jenner and Kardashian families in their younger years.

“Merry Christmas, With Love, The Jenners and The Kardashians, Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall & Kylie,” read the card.

However, the inscription on the card also mentioned a "Casey" along with everyone pictured except for one. Eager viewers took to the comments to ask who Casey was.

“Everyone wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her,” wondered one user.

“Okay I will be the one who will ask the awkward question, who is Casey?,” asked another.

A third quipped, “Is Casey in the room with us?,” while a fourth also chimed in, “So are we all here asking the same question? Who tf is Casey?”

Some quick digging revealed Casey to be Cassandra "Casey" Marino, Caitlyn Jenner's 43-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Chrystie Scott in the 1970s. Caitlyn also shares an older son Burt with Scott.

Fans also wondered why only Casey was acknowledged.

“Why they put bruce daughter n not his sons then,”(sic) wrote one curious user.

It seems Casey has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite her famous family ties. In 2015, it was reported she decided against being a part of Caitlyn's reality series I Am Cait documenting her gender transition.