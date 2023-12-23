Mahomes revealed that teammates initially teased the tight end when he began dating the pop sensation

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is set to embark on an overseas adventure with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the NFL offseason.



According to Page Six, Daily Mail quoted a source revealing to the publication, that Travis along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, has reportedly planned to attend some of Swift's Eras Tour shows abroad.

Despite the media attention and newfound friendships, Kelce and Mahomes remain focused on reaching the Super Bowl in 2024.

Mahomes shared insights into Kelce and Swift's relationship, revealing that teammates initially teased the tight end when he began dating the pop sensation.

Mahomes praised Swift's friendship with his wife, Brittany, calling it cool and emphasized the strong bond between the Kansas City Chief tight-end Kelce and the Grammy-winning artist.

Brittany Mahomes has been forced to address online critics, defending her friendship with Swift on social media.

Rumours of Kelce and Swift's relationship surfaced in September, with Kelce admitting he failed to give Swift his phone number at one of her concerts.

The couple confirmed they had been dating since the summer, and their relationship blossomed further with Swift attending Kelce's games and Kelce joining her at concerts overseas.

The pair's close connection was highlighted when Swift playfully changed the lyrics of her song Karma to pay tribute to her new love interest, Kelce, during her Buenos Aires show.